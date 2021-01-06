Defiant Trump vows he won’t accept reality: ‘We will never give up -- we will never concede’

Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to deny the fact that he lost the 2020 election during a rally to overturn the election held on the ellipse across the street from the White House.

Trump began his speech claiming there were "hundreds of thousands" of people at the rally.

He went on to push conspiracy theories about election fraud in the November election he lost and Tuesday's runoff elections in Georgia.



"All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical left Democrats, which is what they're doing," Trump falsely claimed. "And stolen by the fake news media, that's what they've done and what they're doing."

"We will never give up, we will never concede. It doesn't happen, you don't concede when there's theft involved," he said, even though there is zero evidence of theft.



