'We are clearly in conspiracy territory': Former US attorney says latest Trump revelations are game changers
Former United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Joyce Vance on Tuesday told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace that the United States Department of Justice needs to be thinking seriously about bringing major criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

While discussing the latest revelations about Trump's inquiries about seizing voting machines after the 2020 election, Wallace quoted from an attorney representing Oath Keeper Stewart Rhodes, who believed as he headed to the Capitol on January 6th that Trump would invoke the insurrection act to justify seizing the machines.

"Everyone knew their part," Wallace stated. "How much more evidence is required for DOJ to open an investigation into this broader conspiracy?"

Vance replied that she wonders whether Rhodes was told that there was a plan for Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act, and if that indicates a conspiracy with Trump allies and even the former president himself.

"We're far past the point in time where DOJ should -- and, I hope, is -- engaged in a full on investigation into whether there was a conspiracy to interfere with the transfer of power," Vance said. "We are clearly in conspiracy territory."

