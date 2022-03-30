Trump rages at 'scum' January 6th Committee for going after the 'wonderful people' who helped his failed coup

Former Donald Trump lashed out at the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol -- while also praising supporters of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

In a statement emailed to reporters, Trump lashed out a Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for investigating those who supported his coup attempt.

"Shifty Adam Schiff and the same 'scum' who fought us on Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and more, coupled with Crazy Liz Cheney and Cryin’ Adam Kinzinger, have gone on, as the Unselect Committee, to try and destroy the lives of many wonderful people. It can’t be allowed to happen!" Trump argued.

Trump describing those who tried to overturn the election as "wonderful people" was an upgrade from Monday, when he described them as "very good people."

His comments came years after he was widely condemned for claiming there were "very fine people" on both sides of the racism scandal in Charlottesville, Virginia which culminated in the 2017 fatal "Unite the Right" rally.

Trump went on to tell his oft-repeated lie that the 2020 election was a coup instead of his efforts to overturn the results.

"While they say that January 6 was an 'attempted coup,' which it was not, they should add that the Election on November 3 was the actual coup. All you have to do is look at the massive evidence in Swing States, available upon request (with much more to come)," Trump argued, even though he has never once presented any evidence of fraud would overturn the results of the election he decisively lost.

"Our Country is paying a big price for that Rigged Election!" Trump said in a statement that appeared to blame America for his inability to accept the fact he's a loser.