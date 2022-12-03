Trump doubles down on calls to 'terminate' Constitution in furious all-caps Truth Social post

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday evening doubled down on his calls to "terminate" the United States Constitution and restore him to power.

Writing on his Truth Social website, Trump again expressed rage at his loss in the 2020 election, which he still falsely maintains was "stolen" from him,

"The world is laughing at the United States of America and its corrupt and rigged Presidential Election of 2020!" Trump wrote.

In an all-caps follow-up post, Trump wrote that "UNPRECEDENTED FRAUD REQUIRES UNPRECEDENTED CURE!"

RELATED: 'Heart of darkness': Pastors demand churches condemn Trump for coddling Nazis

Earlier on Saturday, Trump elaborated on what this "unprecedented cure" would look like when he said that it would require "the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution."

In a final post, Trump attacked Republicans who voted to certify President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election.

"I wonder what Mitch McConnell, the RINOS, and all of the weak Republicans who couldn’t get the Presidential Election of 2020 approved and out of the way fast enough, are thinking now?" he raged. "They are a disgrace to our great Party, and to our Nation, which has become a laughing stock all over the World!"