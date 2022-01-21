READ: Never-issued Trump order to seize swing states' voting machines
President Donald Trump (Screen cap)

Politico's Betsy Woodruff Swan has obtained a never-issued draft order whereby former President Donald Trump would have authorized the seizure of voting machines in key swing states.

The orders were drafted in the wake of Trump's defeat in the 2020 election at the hands of President Joe Biden. In addition to seizing the voting machines, they also would have authorized a special prosecutor to investigate purported voter fraud in the election.

Although it is not known who wrote the order, Swan notes that "the draft executive order is dated Dec. 16, 2020, and is consistent with proposals that lawyer Sidney Powell made to the then-president."

The order would have authorized the Secretary of Defense to "seize, collect, retain and analyze all machines, equipment, electronically stored information, and material records" related to the 2020 election, and would have given him 60 days to write a report on his findings.

Two days after the order was drafted, Trump met with Powell, along with former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne to discuss how he could stay in power despite losing the election decisively to Biden.

Developing...

