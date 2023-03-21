Bomb threat called in to New York courthouse moments before Trump hearing begins
A bomb threat interrupted proceedings at a New York courthouse where a hearing was held on Tuesday for New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit against former President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg reported that the bomb threat came moments before a judge was set to gavel in the hearing.

State court spokesman Lucian Chalfen said that a 911 call was investigated and deemed not credible.

The courthouse at 60 Centre Street was temporarily closed while it was searched, Chalfen noted.

James filed the $250 million lawsuit last year. It alleges Trump and his family committed real estate fraud over a period of 20 years.

The New York City Police Department is reportedly preparing as Trump edges closer to an indictment in a separate New York case related to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

