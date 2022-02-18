'Fire within the smoke': Former federal prosecutor says judge gave ominous signals in Trump ruling

On Thursday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former federal prosecutor and legal analyst Shan Wu weighed in on the court ruling that former President Donald Trump and his family can be deposed in New York State's civil investigation of his family businesses.

"The judge said he reviewed thousands of documents for this investigation, [Attorney General Letitia James] did uncover copious evidence of financial fraud, that's a significant thing to say, isn't it?" asked anchor Erin Burnett.

"It's very significant," said Wu. "Frankly, with all these different legal cases that the Trump legal team keeps losing, this one is unique because it's an example of a judge passing on what we talk about as the merits of the case."

Wu then elaborated on why this could be bad news for Trump and his family.

"He has reviewed actual documents here and actually said that the evidence here is damning enough that if the New York AG didn't do anything at all, didn't have investigation, it would be a dereliction of duty," Wu explained. "So there's fire within the smoke."

Watch below: