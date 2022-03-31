The DOJ 'can't ignore' judge's declaration of Trump's likely criminality: George Conway

Conservative attorney George Conway, the husband of former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, thinks that the United States Department of Justice cannot just brush off a judge's declaration this week that former President Donald Trump likely committed a crime.

Writing at the Washington Post, Conway outlined why the ruling issued by Judge David O. Carter of the Central District of California was so significant.

"Carter’s conclusion makes clear that, for the attorney general’s commitment to be met, the Justice Department’s criminal investigation of Jan. 6 must focus closely on Trump," he writes. "Carter’s decision was at once pedestrian and remarkable. Pedestrian, because all the 44-page opinion did was methodically recite the law and apply it to the facts. Remarkable, because of where its analysis inexorably led: that a sitting president of the United States, with the help of his lawyer, 'more likely than not' violated two federal criminal laws in a desperate effort to keep himself illegally in power."

Conway then explained how an examination of the facts led Carter to conclude that both Trump and attorney John Eastman had corrupt intent when they tried to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to reject certified election results and send the votes back to states with Republican-controlled legislatures.

In particular, Conway noted that multiple legal experts within Trump's own White House, including Attorney General Bill Barr, told him repeatedly that he was making baseless voter fraud allegations.

"The point for now is that Carter’s conclusion, that the evidence uncovered so far is more than sufficient to overcome the claimed privileges — is also more than enough to justify a thorough federal criminal investigation of Trump himself, if one isn’t underway already," writes Conway. "If anything seems like a worthy — indeed, unavoidable — subject for investigation, Trump’s conduct is it.

Read the whole editorial here.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Pretty stunning': CNN's Erin Burnett floored by latest reports of Putin military failures