'Focus on murder!!!' Trump rages at law enforcement officials investigating him in multiple criminal probes

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again opened fire on law enforcement officials who are leading multiple criminal probes into him and his businesses.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump began by once again attacking prosecutors in New York for prosecuting longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Trump included multiple unsourced claims at the start of his rant about the case purportedly "falling apart," although there is no indication yet that the case is anywhere close to collapsing.

"There was no gain for 'Trump,' and we had no knowledge of it," he wrote. "Even the media is saying that if we are treated fairly, always a big question with me, we win."

The former president then accused prosecutors of going after him while they turned a blind eye to violent crime.

"This Witch Hunt has cost NYC $millions & $millions at a time when violent crime in New York has reached an all time high," Trump wrote, despite the fact that violent crime in New York City is nowhere close to the highs experienced in the 1980s and 1990s. "Went through 8 million pages of Documents and found NOTHING. Focus on MURDER!!!"