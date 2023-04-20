'Maybe guilty but who cares?' Trump supporter sticks with him even if he committed crimes

A supporter of former President Donald Trump told the Associated Press this week that he still supports Trump even if he's guilty of committing crimes.

In particular, the AP asked Trump supporter Gino Lentine of Akron, Ohio what he thought about the criminal charges levied against the former president, and he replied that he didn't give "two hoots" about them.

“In my book, he’s innocent — well, maybe guilty, but who cares?” he said. “Who cares if he spent $100,000? Nobody cares. It’s costing me $100,000 to put gas in my car. Come on.”

Lentine added that "if you’re going to lock up every guy in the world — and every girl — who cheated on their spouse and paid them off, you’re going to have to lock up the whole country."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg isn't indicting Trump for paying off adult film star Stormy Daniels, but rather for making false business records surrounding those payments in order to conceal their true nature.

Additionally, notes the AP, Trump is facing several other criminal investigations, including a probe into whether he tried to illegally push Georgia election officials to fraudulently overturn his loss in that state to President Joe Biden.

Stephanie Trinidad, a Trump voter who shrugged off the Stormy Daniels indictment, tells the AP that she has legitimate concerns about his actions in Georgia after the 2020 election.

"Once you start getting into our voting system and counts, then I start to get a little wary because that’s literally our right as an American citizen," she said. "So once you start to fiddle with that, it sort of becomes a little bit more of an issue for me, personally."