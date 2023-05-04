Trump seeks to strip Alvin Bragg of criminal case by moving it to federal court
Donald Trump (AFP)

Former President Donald Trump wants to move a criminal case against him from the control of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office to federal court.

ABC News reported the plans on Thursday.

Trump attorney Todd Blanche notified the court after a hearing Thursday morning.

The move to federal court would take the case from Bragg's control and could also mean that the charges are scuttled if Trump is re-elected in 2024.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records to hide an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

