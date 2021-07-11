Trump wins CPAC straw poll — but even without his dad on the ticket Pompeo and Donald Trump Jr. flop big time
Donald Trump speaks at the Trump Soho Hotel in New York on June 22, 2016 (AFP Photo/Kena Betancur)

President Donald Trump won the CPAC Straw Poll on Sunday in Dallas, Texas at 70 percent. Trump beat Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) who only managed to make 26 percent after winning a straw poll at a Colorado conservative conference earlier in the year.

Without Trump in the poll, however, DeSantis was the victor at 68 percent. In that poll, however, Donald Trump Jr. managed to get 4 percent of the poll. Mike Pompeo, who has been traveling to early primary and caucus states, is only getting 5 percent in the poll.

He also won in the 2019 CPAC Straw Poll with 82 percent. Ted Cruz won in 2016.

