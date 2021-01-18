Pro-Trump Capitol attack was about a 'cult of personality' over country: Former FBI counter-intel official

Former FBI deputy for counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi explained that one of the things he noticed in the recently released footage of the Capitol attack was that the insurrectionists exhibited more of a cult of personality than American ideology.

Speaking to MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Monday, Figliuzzi said that he watched the New Yorker footage released Sunday and witnessed the individuals carrying flags for President Donald Trump or Confederate flags -- there were very few American flags in comparison.

At the same time, those who made it into the Senate chamber spoke of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) as if they knew him.

"The other thing that jumps out at me from The New Yorker video is just the radicalization element here," he said. More trump flags than American flags. Comments like Sen. Cruz 'would find it okay that we're here.' We're doing this for Trump, an allegiance for personality over country."

He also discussed the recent report that every National Guard soldier in Washington had a background check from the FBI. Figliuzzi noted that background checks are helpful but that the indication of radicalization comes from social media and the FBI simply doesn't have the resources to search every Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or TikTok page.

"Nor may they even have the legal authority to do so. That's my concern," he said.

