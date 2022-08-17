Trump tries reverse psychology as he endorses Democrats in New York City primaries

Longtime New Yorker Donald Trump received less than 23% of the vote in New York City as he was losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, but the Florida man on Wednesday offered his thoughts on two of the city's Democratic primaries for Congress.
The former president joined The New York Times in endorsing former federal prosecutor Daniel Goldman, who served as counsel for the House Judiciary in Trump's first impeachment hearing.
"Lawyer Dan Goldman is running for Congress, NY-10, and it is my great honor to strongly endorse him," Trump posted to his Truth Social website.
"I do this not because of the fact that he headed up the impeachment Committee and lost, but because he was honorable, fair, and highly intelligent," Trump explained. "While it was my honor to beat him, and beat him badly, Dan Goldman has a wonderful future ahead."
"He will be very compassionate and compromising to those within the Republican Party, and will do everything possible to make sure they have a fair chance at winning against the Radical Left Democrats, who he knows are destroying our Country," Trump alleged. "I would like to thank Dan for fighting so hard for America, and for working so tirelessly to stop 'Trump.' He was not easy to beat, but winning against him made me realize just how very talented I am!"
Goldman is facing U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones and New York State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou among others in the August 23rd Democratic Party primary.
Trump also offered his thoughts on New York's twelfth congressional district, where House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney and House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler are facing off in the Democratic primary.
"A vote for Carolyn Maloney in NY-12 is a vote for the future!" Trump wrote.
"She is a kind and wonderful person, who has always said terrific things about me, and will support me no matter what I do, just as I supported her very early on," he continued. "She begged for a check with no quid pro quo, and I gave it to her. In fact, I gave her many."
"On the other hand, Jerry Nadler is likewise a hard-driving man of the people, whose energy and attention to detail is unlike anyone else in Congress," Trump said. "He is high energy, sharp, quick-witted, and bright. You can’t go wrong with either, but Carolyn Maloney is the better man. She will lead our Country into a very green and prosperous future. Carolyn has my complete and total endorsement, she will never let our conservative movement down!"