Trump is trying to get evangelicals to hate Brian Kemp — but it isn't working: report

After Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) refused to help Trump overthrow the 2020 election, the former president has been on the warpath. He began with an endorsement of Kemp's rival, former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), who lost his 2020 race amid a slew of accusations about corruption.

Since then, Trump has hosted rallies, with a demand people oust Kemp. According to Bloomberg News, however, it isn't working when it comes to evangelical voters.

“Brian Kemp is a turncoat, a coward, and a complete and total disaster,” said Trump in a March rally. “Before we can defeat the Democrats, socialists and communists … we first have to defeat the RINO sellouts and the losers in the primaries this spring." A RINO refers to a "Republican in name only."

“I endorsed Brian Kemp, unfortunately, in 2018 — I feel so badly but look you can’t have them all. He was losing, I endorsed him and he won big, how about that? And he wouldn’t do a damn thing about the election fraud,” Trump said, referring to his demand for Kemp to "find 11,780 votes."

Bloomberg explained that despite Trump's favor with the evangelical community, he's having a hard time turning them to oppose Kemp and support Perdue.

"The division among evangelical voters — who make up nearly a third of Georgia’s Republican electorate and half of its primary voters — highlights a key problem facing Trump nationwide as he backs candidates loyal to him and targets incumbents he says failed to endorse his unfounded claims of voter fraud in his loss to President Joe Biden," the report said. "For many voters, there are more issues in the 2022 campaign than who won in 2020."

Kemp has been successful in banning abortion after a heartbeat is detected and he refused to close churches during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Most evangelicals do feel strongly that Brian Kemp has delivered very well,” said Faith and Freedom chief Tim Head “I think there is very, very strong support for Brian Kemp in his current capacity. In the primary and in the general election I would say they’ll be Kemp voters in 2022 and Trump voters in 2024."

Perdue got polite applause at their candidate forum while Kemp got two standing ovations.

Read the full report at Bloomberg News.