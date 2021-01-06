WATCH: Trump supporters chant 'Victory or Death!' at DC rally
On Tuesday, during the rally of Trump supporters in Washington, D.C. protesting the results of the election and demanding it be overturned, one of the speakers led the rallygoers in a chant of "Victory or Death!"

Republican rhetoric has grown angry in recent weeks, with Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) even suggesting there could be a civil war if Democrats win the Senate runoffs in Georgia.

Trump himself has championed and promoted the rally, which is acting on the president's ongoing conspiracy theories that the mail-in votes in swing states were somehow fraudulent — a theory soundly rejected by dozens of state and federal courts around the country.

See the video below: