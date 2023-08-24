Trump gets biggest cheer of debate night as moderator admonishes crowd

MSNBC
The audience at Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate had to be admonished by the moderator after shouting at Chris Christie amid the former New Jersey governor’s attack on former President Donald Trump, who got the loudest cheers by that point in the primary debate.
The audience rushed to the former president’s defense, shutting down Christie during an exchange with Vivek Ramaswamy, who suggested that the former New Jersey governor was auditioning for MSNBC.
“So listen, the more time we spend doing this, the less time they can talk about issues you want to talk about so let’s just get through this section,” debate moderator Bret Baier told the audience.