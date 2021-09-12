Trump predicts that somebody will 'decertify' the 2020 election he lost to Biden

Donald Trump continues to spout absolute nonsense about the 2020 presidential election that he lost to President Joe Biden.

During an interview with the far-right conspiracy website Gateway Pundit, Trump continued to push his "Big Lie" of election fraud.



"And you know what? It's never been a stronger issue, I appreciate you mentioning it, because it's never been a stronger issue," he said of his debunked conspiracy theories about election fraud.

"The only problem is the press doesn't like talking about it, including Fox," the former president said, shedding light on why he was being interviewed by conspiracy theorist Jim Hoft instead of a legitimate publication. "The press doesn't like talking about it."

"This was a rigged election, they used Covid and they used mail-in ballots to rig the election. We won the election by a lot," Trump falsely claimed after losing by 7,060,347 votes.

"I do believe they are going to decertify the election," Trump said, without explain who "they" are, as nobody has the power to decertify the election Biden won.

Trump specifically mentioned Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Wisconsin — states that were all won by Biden.

"This is a terrible, terrible thing that happened to our country," he argued, complaining about "cancel culture."