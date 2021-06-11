Trump turned his DOJ into the very 'Deep State' he claimed to be taking on: CNN's Cuomo
White House photo by Shealah Craighead

On CNN Thursday, anchor Chris Cuomo tore into former President Donald Trump amid the new reporting from The New York Times that his Justice Department spied on members of Congress.

"The Trump DOJ took the extraordinary step of having prosecutors subpoena Apple for data from the accounts of at least two Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, along with their aides, their family members, and even kids," said Cuomo. and they put a gag order on apple. so apple wasn't allowed to tell anybody about what was going on, even though they were main members of this government."

"The politicization of the department and the attacks on the rule of law are among the most dangerous assaults on our democracy carried out by a former president," continued Cuomo. "Remember, we know that Trump took this stuff very seriously because he complained about it all the time. This is the Deep State. What was that about? It was using those who are behind the machinery of government to do bad political things, that is exactly what he was doing."

Watch below:

Chris Cuomo says Trump created the very "Deep State" he claimed to fight www.youtube.com