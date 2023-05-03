'I've never seen you look so dejected': Trump hears from Nigel Farage over courtroom appearance
GB News/screen grab

GB News host Nigel Farage told former President Donald Trump he looked "dejected" when he appeared in New York City criminal court last month.

Farage made the remarks during a sit-down interview with Trump on Wednesday.

"I saw you sitting in that courtroom," Farage recalled. "Which was a photograph of you in that courtroom. I've never seen you looking so dejected."

Farage said there were "other cases" but did not ask Trump about the ongoing civil trial for the alleged rape of writer E. Jean Carol.

"There are other cases they're throwing at you," Farage noted. "Do you ever think to yourself, if I wasn't running for president, all this would simply go away?"

"Oh, it would go away immediately, yeah. Because it's all fake. Just like Russia, Russia, Russia was fake. Just like I say, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, that was a fake. Impeachment hoax one and two, fake, all fake."

Trump insisted that his ongoing legal battles did not worry him.

"They don't worry me because I'm right, and the people are with me," he asserted. "Look at my poll numbers; I'm killing everybody. I'm way, way above everybody."

"So you're gonna sail through all of this, you're gonna win the nomination," Farage concluded.

Watch the video below from GB News.

2024 Elections SmartNews Trump Indictment Video