Trump launches fresh attack on the legitimacy of the Obama administration at Georgia rally

In 2011, Donald Trump embraced the racist birtherism conspiracy theory against then-Sen. Barack Obama.

In 2016, The New York Times reported Trump pushed the conspiracy theory for five years. The newspaper described it as "a remarkable campaign of relentless deception that tried to undermine the legitimacy of the nation's first black president."

"He nurtured the conspiracy like a poisonous flower, watering and feeding it with an ardor that still baffles and embarrasses many around him," The Times explained. "Much has been made of Mr. Trump's casual elasticity with the truth; he has exhausted an army of fact-checkers with his mischaracterizations, exaggerations and fabrications. But this lie was different from the start, an insidious, calculated calumny that sought to undo the embrace of an African-American president by the 69 million voters who elected him in 2008."

Trump returned to the theme at a Saturday night rally in Georgia where he was repeating his "Big Lie" of election fraud.

At the rally, Trump attempted to brag about the "75 million" people who voted for him, even though he has received multiple fact checks reminding him that his 74,223,369 votes actually rounds down to 74 million.

"But you know what that is? That's 75 million people, but it's really much more than that," Trump said, attempting to further inflate the number.

"Much, much more than that," he said.

"And that's the largest vote — by far — every gotten by a sitting president," Trump said, even though President Joe Biden received 7,059,547 more votes.

"And most presidents go down in the second term, even if they win, they go down," Trump argued, even though the last two GOP presidents to be re-elected both increased their total number of votes by over 10 million in their re-election.

"Obama went down, way down, but he won. Well, I don't know, maybe he won, who the hell knows if he won? Nowadays, with these elections, who the hell knows if they won," Trump argued.









