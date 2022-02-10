Trump denies flushing documents down White House toilet: ‘categorically untrue and simply made up’

Donald Trump on Thursday responded to multiple reports of potential lawbreaking over his treatment of government records as "fake news."

"The National Archives and Records Administration has asked the Justice Department to examine Donald Trump’s handling of White House records, sparking discussions among federal law enforcement officials about whether they should investigate the former president for a possible crime, according to two people familiar with the matter. The referral from the National Archives came amid recent revelations that officials recovered 15 boxes of materials from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida that were not handed back in to the government as they should have been, and that Trump had turned over other White House records that had been torn up," The Washington Post reported. "Archives officials suspected Trump had possibly violated laws concerning the handling of government documents — including those that might be considered classified — and reached out to the Justice Department, the people familiar with the matter said."

Despite the National Archives asking the Justice Department to investigate, in a statement emailed to reporters, Trump argued, "The media’s characterization of my relationship with NARA is Fake News. It was exactly the opposite! It was a great honor to work with NARA to help formally preserve the Trump Legacy."

"The papers were given easily and without conflict and on a very friendly basis, which is different from the accounts being drawn up by the Fake News Media. In fact, it was viewed as routine and 'no big deal.' In actuality, I have been told I was under no obligation to give this material based on various legal rulings that have been made over the years," Trump argued.

Trump said that "some of this information will someday be displayed in the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library."

The former president also lashed out at Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

"While President Trump was in office, staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet — and believed the president had flushed pieces of paper, Maggie Haberman scoops in her forthcoming book, Confidence Man. Why it matters: The revelation by Haberman, whose coverage as a New York Times White House correspondent was followed obsessively by Trump, adds a vivid new dimension to his lapses in preserving government documents," Axios reported.

Trump claims it never happened.

"Also, another fake story, that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet, is categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book," Trump said.

Trump did not say whether he had read the unreleased book prior to describing it as "a mostly fictitious book."

