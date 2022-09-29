Despite Hurricane Ian, Trump pushed to be deposed at Mar-a-Lago on Friday: report

As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, Donald Trump is pushing ahead to be deposed at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach on Friday.

"Former President Donald Trump’s deposition in an investors’ class-action fraud lawsuit over his promotion of a failed desktop video phone was delayed by Hurricane Ian that’s ravaging large parts of Florida," Bloomberg News reported. "The investors’ lawyer sought a postponement saying the Category 4 hurricane that slammed the west coast of Florida Wednesday made questioning Trump under oath unsafe at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump opposed the delay."

Palm Beach County suffered power outages on Wednesday and remains under a tropical storm warning, The Palm Beach Post reports.

US Magistrate Judge Sarah Cave ended up telling both sides to come to a new agreement on when to hold the deposition, with an Oct. 31 deadline.

The lawsuit is also against Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.

"Trump fought for years to avoid the deposition but ultimately agreed earlier this year to answer questions under oath, after his attempt to dismiss the suit failed," Bloomberg reported. "The case is one of the lesser known yet significant legal disputes facing the former president as he weighs possible 2024 run for the White House."