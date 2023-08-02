Co-conspirator Rudy Guiliani implodes over 2020 election indictment

Former President Donald Trump attorney Rudy Guiliani, during a Tuesday NewsMax interview, slammed U.S. Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith following the former president's indictment over his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz confirmed the former Republican New York mayor as one of five co-conspirators included in Smith's criminal complaint.

Giuliani has " repeatedly lied about President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory, according to " the now-defunct House January 6 Committee, " actively worked to overturn the 2020" election, and faces "a civil defamation suit brought by Georgia election workers."

NewsMax host Eric Bolling said to the ex-Trump attorney, "I guess you have to be careful what you say. He still is the special investigator, the special prosecutor. He kind of holds yours and others future."



READ MORE: Trump indicted for alleged scheme to overturn the 2020 election

Guiliani replied, "You know, I, I want, you know, yours and others future long ago, stopped being careful and I didn't worry, I don't worry about the Jack Smiths of this world. I have a chapter in my book so called stand up to bullies. So here's what I say to Jack Smith after the Supreme Court threw out your case, which you should have been a disgrace and you should have gone and found another profession because you don't belong in this one. This one will be your legacy violating the right of free speech to an American citizen. Never mind whether he was president or not. It could be anybody. He could be a homeless person. You don't get to violate people's first amendments, right? Smith, no matter who the hell you are or no matter how sick you are with Trump derangement syndrome. And this isn't the first time you've acted like an unethical lawyer. It should be the last."

Watch the video below or at this link.

READ MORE: Why 'coup lawyers' Giuliani and Eastman should face real accountability in 2023: columnist