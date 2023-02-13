DOJ sued over Trump's claim he sent FBI to help DeSantis win in 2018

A government watchdog group sued the U.S. government to find out if former President Donald Trump sent the FBI to help now-Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) win an election.

In a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed on Monday, Citizens for Ethics in Washington (CREW) noted that the public has an interest in finding out if Trump interfered in the election as he claimed last year.

The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief forcing the Department of Justice (DOJ) to turn over records from three areas: U.S. Attorneys, the Office of Information Policy, and the FBI.

The lawsuit quotes Trump's claim that he "sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys" to Florida in 2018 to stop the DeSantis "[e]lection from being stolen."

"There is considerable public interest in learning the veracity of former President Trump's claims about sending federal law enforcement to Broward County during the 2018 election in support of then-candidates [Rick Scott] and DeSantis," the lawsuit states.

The legal action was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

Read the filing here.