Here's what 'really bothers' Trump about Ron DeSantis: Maggie Haberman

Former President Donald Trump has been taking thinly veiled shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lately, and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman thinks that Trump's distaste for DeSantis is about more than his potential as a rival in the 2024 GOP primary.

Speaking with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Haberman said that Trump resents that DeSantis has become a 2024 presidential contender even though Trump sees himself as entirely responsible for the Florida governor's political success.

"In the case of DeSantis, Trump has been complaining to people that DeSantis won't say that he is not going to challenge him," she said. "That really bothers him. DeSantis, you know, there is no question that DeSantis would not have won his race in 2018 without Trump's help, but DeSantis has been really unwilling to be the kind of subsidiary of Trump that other candidates politicians have turned themselves into and I think Trump is struggling with that."

