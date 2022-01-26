Trump brags about vaccines in new ad as 2024 battle with DeSantis heats up
Political ad screengrab.

Former President Donald Trump is bragging about his Operation Warp Speed vaccine program in a new ad that was announced on Wednesday in a fundraising email.

"My team launched a BRAND NEW ad about them: RUSSIA, IMPEACHMENT, and EVERYTHING ELSE, and I need YOUR help to keep it running. It’s only a matter of time before they try to CENSOR it," the email claimed. "The Left is scared that millions of people will see our ad and finally know the FACTS that the media has been trying to cover up: They were never after me. They were always after YOU, Robert, and I was just standing in the way."

The email was paid for by Save America JFC, a joint fundraising committee on behalf of Save America and the Make America Great Again PAC.

"President Donald Trump built America's greatest economy, stamped out ISIS" the ad's narrator says. "And created a vaccine and created a vaccine in record time, saving millions of lives."

The ad went on to complain about "politically motivated business investigations" with a picture of New York Attorney General Letitia James with Hillary Clinton.

The ad comes against the backdrop of Trump's recent comments criticizing "gutless" politicians who won't brag about receiving booster shots, a criticism widely seen as directed at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"We need to do whatever it takes to make sure EVERY PATRIOT sees our new ad. I need YOU to rush in $45 or more IMMEDIATELY to the Official Trump Ad Blitz Fund," the email read.


Trump fundraising email.Screengrab.

