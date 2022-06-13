Trump wants to 'assert his dominance' over DeSantis by launching 2024 bid in Florida: report

Former President Donald Trump is itching to announce his 2024 bid for the White House, and sources tell Rolling Stone he wants to do it in Florida as a way to "assert his dominance" over potential rival Ron DeSantis.

In fact, sources say that Trump wants to have a big 2024 campaign rally in a location close to the Florida governor's mansion to send a message to DeSantis about his place in the GOP pecking order.

"One time that he did bring up the Florida [launch] scenario was quickly followed by him commenting on how terrible DeSantis was at public speaking and commanding an audience... lacking in so much charisma and he’s so boring that Florida Republicans would leave Ron immediately for Trump," one source explains.

DeSantis has emerged as Trump's top potential competitor in a 2024 race, although other Republicans ranging from former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) have also hinted at presidential ambitions.

READ MORE: Cult expert Steven Hassan sees 95% chance of worsening pro-Trump violence

Still, Trump senses that DeSantis is his main challenger and has repeatedly told associates that the Florida governor is "overrated" and "very overrated" while assuring advisers that he would easily dispatch him in a hypothetical matchup.