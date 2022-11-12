'That never happened': Anonymous Trump officials say his claim about saving DeSantis in 2018 is BS
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and President Donald Trump (Photo: White House)

The National Review is out with new reporting challenging a Truth Social post by Donald Trump in which he claims to have saved the campaigns of Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott in Florida’s 2018 election.

Citing anonymous sources – “top Department of Justice officials and a former prosecutor” under Trump – the Review called out as “fake news” the post by Trump in which he said made unfounded allegations that the election was being stolen in Broward County.

Here’s part of the report:

Trump claimed that “when votes were being stolen by the corrupt Election process in Broward County, and Ron was going down ten thousand votes a day, along with now-Senator Rick Scott, I sent the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen …”

“But that is not true, the according to the officials who spoke with National Review. The prosecutor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that while it was true that there were voting irregularities and a slow ballot-counting process in Broward County, what Trump claimed “did not happen. That never happened.”

And there was this claim from a DOJ official, also cited anonymously:

“The Department of Justice, the FBI, wouldn’t do it because the president called up,” the official said. “If there were people down there, law enforcement people, or the U.S. Attorney or something said, ‘Hey, there seems to be a problem here, they might look into it. But the idea that the president calls them in is just bulls***.”

The National Review cited tweets from two other sources:

“Sarah Isgur, a former DOJ spokeswoman who served during the Trump administration, tweeted Friday that it, “Never happened.”

Jared Moskowitz, who was a Democratic state representative in Broward County in 2018, also said Trump’s claim was bogus. “It’s an absolute lie,” he tweeted Friday. “I was there. All sides had attorneys there. Multiple court appearances. The recount completed. Dems lost.”

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Black-pilled on elections, some on the far right move from 'Stop the Steal' to violent rejection of democracy

SmartNews