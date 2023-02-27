Trump accuses Fox News of hiding its new poll showing him beating 'Ron DeSanctus'
Donald J. Trump speaks during CPAC Texas 2022. (lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

Former President Donald Trump on Monday attacked Fox News for purportedly hiding its own poll showing him beating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head matchup in the 2024 Republican primary.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the former president slammed Fox for supposedly taking DeSantis' side, even though he has not yet formally declared a run for the presidency.

"FoxNews is promoting Ron DeSanctus so hard and so much that there’s not much time left for Real News," he wrote. "Reminds me of 2016 when they were pushing 'JEB!'"

Trump then accused Fox of burying its own poll in an effort to sabotage his chances in the 2024 campaign.

"The new Fox Poll, which have always been purposely terrible for me, has 'TRUMP Crushing DeSanctimonious,' but they barely show it," he complained. "Instead they go with losers like Karl Rove, Paul Ryan and now, even 'Yesper,' who have been wrong about everything! Isn’t there a big, beautiful, Network which wants to do well, and make a fortune besides? FAKE NEWS!"

Fox News' latest poll shows Trump beating DeSantis by 15 points in a hypothetical matchup, as he garners 43 percent of prospective GOP primary voters compared to 28 percent for the Florida governor.

SmartNews