'Spiral of lies and insanity': Conservative says Trump's 'stupid attacks' on DeSantis are damaging GOP

An "increasingly disordered and amateurish Donald Trump campaign" couple with his growing attacks on Florida Governor and potential 2024 GOP candidate Ron DeSantis are destroying "the very best Republican policies," a conservative columnist wrote Monday.

According to Karol Markowicz of the New York Post, Trump has a record of accomplishment from his time as president. He "led the country to prosperity that has since sharply declined; he exposes the politicization and corruption of our government agencies when he’s personally targeted by leftist activist district attorneys like Alvin Bragg and when he is the subject of a baseless search for documents at his home," she wrote, adding that Trump still has a very strong base with the party.

Nevertheless, Trump's heated attacks on DeSantis are taking aim at policies that are very popular with Republicans in Florida, she said.

And, because of that, the GOP primary "has already descended into a disgusting spiral of lies and insanity."

Markowicz points to a recent "bizarre" statement released by Trump's campaign, where he trashes a state where he and his family have made home for years now.

“The real DeSantis record is one of misery and despair,” said Trump spokesman Steven Cheung, adding that DeSantis “has left a wake of destruction all across Florida and people are hurting because he has spent more time playing public relations games instead of actually doing the hard-work needed to improve the lives of the people he represents.”

Trump is even using narratives disseminated by the far-left to attack DeSantis. Trump claims that Florida “continues to tumble into complete and total delinquency and destruction.” But Markowicz says this is a lie, and she adds that Trump is also lying about DeSantis' record on COVID, even regurgitating a debunked left-wing conspiracy theory that DeSantis had faked Florida’s "very average" COVID death rate.

"It’s understandable that Trump is threatened by DeSantis. Should the governor enter the race, he’d be a very formidable candidate," writes Markowicz.

"But Trump is not just slamming an exceptional Republican governor with his stupid attacks, he’s attacking the very best Republican policies and the model Republican state."



Read the full op-ed over at the New York Post.