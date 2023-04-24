Trump mocks DeSantis' 'round-the-world' tour on 'tax payer-funded airplane'

Former President Donald Trump mocked his presumed competitor Ron DeSantis for taking an "emergency round the world tour" in what Trump called a effort to "up his game."

"The “Consultants” are sending DeSanctus, and demanding he go immediately, on an emergency Round the World tour of U.S representative population countries, like South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Israel, in order to up his game and see if he can remove the stain from his failing campaign," Trump wrote on his Truth Social Platform.

"Bad poll numbers! Perhaps he can, and perhaps he can’t, who really knows, but he’ll have plenty of time to think as he sits alone, on his tax payer funded airplane, riding it out and thinking, WHY???"

Florida Governor DeSantis met with Japanese Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Monday, kicking off the first stop of the trip which many have said looks like an attempt to establish some foreign policy bonafides as speculation continues to swirl around a potential run at the White House in 2024.

His first day did not start well – asked by a reporter for reaction to falling behind Trump, he replied "I'm not a candidate, so we'll see if and when that changes. He was swiftly ridiculed on social.