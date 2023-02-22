Trump describes Biden response to derailment as a 'betrayal' in Ohio appearance
Donald Trump addresses crowd in Sioux City, Iowa in 2016. (Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump started his appearance at the East Palestine, Ohio, site of the Feb. 4 train derailment by praising Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) and promising accountability.

After joking with the mayor of East Palestine, Trent Conway, Trump made a reference to fake news and real news.

He then called Biden's response to the accident "indifferent" and "betrayal," backing up comments of his frustration from President Joe Biden visiting Ukraine before the Ohio train accident location.

