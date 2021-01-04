Trump is 'acting like a dictator' and being spurred on by a 'circle of enablers': CNN's Acosta
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that an adviser to outgoing President Donald Trump is raging about his behavior following the leaked phone call in which he appeared to threaten Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

"President Trump's attempted shakedown of the Georgia secretary of state has some of his own supporters worried what he will do next," said Acosta. "One adviser said the president is being 'fed false conspiracy theories' by a 'team of enablers' that darkened his mood in recent weeks. The adviser went on to say he is 'acting like a dictator that wants to burn things to the ground on the way out.'"

"Down in Georgia, state officials complain they're playing whack-a-mole, knocking down the president's false claims," continued Acosta. "One day after the president's unhinged attempt to fix election results in Georgia, state officials are firing back with methodical debunking of Mr. Trump's bogus conspiracy theories."

