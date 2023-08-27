Former federal prosecutor Shan Wu is the latest to jump on the bandwagon to assert that Donald Trump is ineligible for office based on his actions on Jan. 6, 2021.



Wu, writing in a Saturday opinion piece for The Daily Beast, says the “Disqualification Clause” found in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment "fits Donald J. Trump like a glove." His piece comes after several prominent conservatives argued the same position on the former president's potential disqualification under the U.S. Constitution.

Wu says the this particular section "was designed for Confederates trying to get back into the federal government after losing the Civil War."

"And that very same historical context draws a direct analogy to Trump’s efforts to get back into the presidency after losing the 2020 election," the ex-prosecutor added in the essay.

Wu adds that the "plain language" of the section "obviously encompasses Trump’s actions to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election."

He also says Trump need not be convicted of insurrection charges for the bar to keep him out of the White House.

"These actions include but are not limited to asking the Georgia Secretary of State to find additional votes for him, conspiring to put forth slates of unelected 'fake' electors for the electoral college, and his call for 'wild' protests on Jan. 6 that led to the attack on the Capitol," he added. "But while these actions have resulted in Trump being charged criminally both by the U.S. Justice Department and the State of Georgia, his disqualification does not depend upon him being convicted in either of those cases."

