Ex-Trump doctor demands Biden endure cognitive test ex-president took: 'Person, woman, man, camera TV'

Conservative Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson announced Thursday that he wants President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test to prove his mental stability.

It's a curious request given Jackson's work in Donald Trump's administration as a physician who protected the former Republican president from any questions about his medical health including the cognitive ability.

Trump infamously described the "difficult" test that Jackson gave him in which he was required to remember simple words like, "Person, woman, man, camera, TV."

"It was 30 or 35 questions. The first questions are very easy. The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question," Trump told Fox News. "It's like, you'll go, 'Person, woman, man, camera, TV.' So they say, 'Could you repeat that?' So I said, 'Yeah.' So it's, 'Person, woman, man, camera, TV.' OK, that's very good. If you get it in order, you get extra points."

Then, "10 minutes, 15, 20 minutes later" in the test, "they say, 'Remember the first question?' Not the first, but the tenth question. 'Give us that again. Can you do that again?' And you go, 'Person, woman, man, camera, TV,'" Trump said."

"'Can you do it?' And you go, 'Person, woman, man, camera, TV.' They say, 'That's amazing, how did you do that?' I do it because I have, like, a good memory. Because I'm cognitively there," Trump concluded.

Given Jackson's test for Trump, it's unclear which cognitive test he's suggesting.

you can take the test that Trump took yourself here.





