Trump documentary filmmaker sheds light on the odd dynamic between Eric Trump and Don Jr.

British filmmaker Alex Holder, known for his documentaries on people in the U.K., gained access to members of the Trump family in 2020 when he was working on his documentary “Unprecedented” — including former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump Jr. Holder answered questions about his documentary, which premiered on Discovery Plus in July, during an “Ask Me Anything” session for Reddit on Tuesday, August 23 — and one of the things he commented on was the relationship between Eric Trump and his older brother Donald Trump, Jr.

When Holder was asked about “smaller moments” in the Trump family that he found surprising, the filmmaker responded, “Eric seemed to be pretty scared of his older brother.” According to Holder, Eric Trump was the “least like his father,” while Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were “very similar to their old man.”

“Eric was the friendliest,” Holder observed. “I don't think Don, Jr. liked me very much.”

READ MORE: 'Incredibly bitter and angry': Filmmaker opens up about Trump kids' reaction to 2020 loss

Holder was asked if he thought there was “genuine love” in the Trump family, and he responded that the "pretty unusual family dynamic" of the Trump family was “all about supporting 'Dad' at all costs.”

Reddit users also asked Holder how the Trump family treated him, and he responded, “It's interesting. They are a real estate family from New York. So, they are good at the charm and schmooze…. But to be honest, it's pretty transparent.”

Holder noted some of former President Trump’s quirks. According to Holder, Donald Trump Sr. wears “a huge amount of makeup” and spends “a couple of hours each morning” putting it on. And Holder observed that the ex-president is a major consumer of burgers and Diet Coke.

Holder told Reddit users that he didn’t interview former First Lady Melania Trump when he was working on “Unprecedented,” and he said that he didn’t spend enough time with Tiffany Trump to form an opinion of her.



