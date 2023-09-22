Buried in the update released last week is the nugget that the Trump legal team is still fighting to work through the process. Clearance approval can take months, particularly at the highest levels. The lawyer's self-reported details have to be checked, and interviews are conducted with those who can confirm the background.
On page 3 of the update, the text explains: "On September 13, 2023, the Government also made its first production of classified discovery, some of which may be viewed by counsel with interim clearances, and some of which requires counsel to have final clearances with additional necessary read-ins into various compartments."
The update went on to detail the materials that require clearance.
"This material includes classified documents that had been stored at Mar-a-Lago as well as other classified material generated or obtained in the Government’s investigation, including documents related to witness interviews such as reports and transcripts," the update states. "The Government anticipates making additional productions of classified discovery, which will include additional Jencks material, additional material related to witness interviews, and other documents obtained during the Government’s investigation."
Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, a long-time climate activist, had harsh words for the fossil fuel industry on Thursday.
"Many of the largest companies have engaged in massive fraud," he said at The New York Times' Climate Forward event, as the Independent reported. "For some decades now, they've followed the playbook of the tobacco industry, using these very sophisticated, lavishly financed strategies for deceiving people."
Gore, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007, criticized the industry for using their influence to lobby against effective climate action.
"The climate crisis is a fossil fuel crisis."
"The fossil fuel companies, given their record today, are far more effective at capturing politicians than they are at capturing emissions," he said.
Now, he warned, the sector had set its sights on the United Nations COP28 climate change conference in the United Arab Emirates with the appointment of the UAE's state oil company CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber to lead the talks.
"That's just, like, taking the disguise off," Gore said, as The New York Times reported. "They've been trying to capture this process for a long time."
Gore's remarks reflect a recent shift in the tone of his climate advocacy. In a TED Talk filmed in July and released in August, Gore made many of the same arguments about fossil fuel lobbying and Al Jaber's appointment.
"The climate crisis is a fossil fuel crisis," he said. "The solutions are going to come from a discussion and collaboration about phasing out fossil fuels."
After listening to the talk, journalist Emily Atkin wrote in her newsletter Heated:
With this new talk, it's become clear that the man who made An Inconvenient Truth famous is no longer primarily focused on convincing people that the climate crisis is real or dangerous. He's turned a corner, and is now focused on convincing people that if they truly care about solving the climate crisis, they must turn their ire toward the fossil fuel industry—and boot them from the negotiating table before it's too late.
Gore acknowledged the shift in his thinking himself on Thursday.
"I was one of many who felt for a long time that the fossil fuel companies, or at least many of them, were sincere in saying that they wanted to be a meaningful part of bringing solutions to this crisis," Gore said, as The Independent reported. "But I think that it's now clear they are not. Fossil fuel industry speaks with forked tongue."
While he acknowledged that it was not fair to expect the industry to solve a crisis its business model encouraged it to perpetuate, "it's more than fair to ask them to get out of the way, and stop blocking the efforts of everybody else to solve this crisis," he said. "I think it's time to call them out."
Gore's remarks came as world leaders and climate activists and experts gathered in New York for the U.N. General Assembly and Secretary-General António Guterres' Climate Ambition Summit, held the day before.
He is also not the only prominent mainstream climate voice to have turned on the fossil fuel sector.
Former Executive Secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change Christiana Figueres, who helped negotiate the Paris agreement, said that she did not think the industry should be invited to COP28.
"If they are going to be there only to be obstructors, and only to put spanners into the system, they should not be there," she said at a conference Thursday organized by Covering Climate Now, as The Guardian reported.
Her remarks echoed an opinion piece she wrote for Al Jazeera in July, in which she said she was wrong to believe that the sector could be part of the solution.
"My patience ran out, and I say this with sadness," she said Thursday.
Rolling Stone reported Friday that Drew Findling, known as the "Billion Dollar Lawyer," is the latest attorney to leave former President Donald Trump's legal team.
Rolling Stone notes that Findling's departure is being met with "dismay," and is leaving Trump World confused about whether the legal team was in disarray again.
"Several high-ranking members of Team Trump [asked] one another why the ex-president would ditch someone who was internally viewed as perhaps Trump’s single most competent attorney," said Rolling Stone. "Findling was in the middle of leading the legal defense against the one prosecution that is likely the most perilous for Trump — and the lawyer was replaced just as the former president was about to have his historic mug shot taken in Georgia."
Three sources with information about the departure told Rolling Stone that it was all about the "same kind of power struggles that have long plagued Trump’s legal teams, even (or, especially) during times when Trump is trying his hardest to stay out of prison."
In the past, several lawyers left due to internal battles with longtime Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn. The longtime Trump ally is both a strategist and sometimes serves as "in-house counsel." But he has been responsible for several lawyers leaving and being side-lined.
In one case, Trump's legal team suffered under bitterness and mistrust toward Epshteyn. The Guardian revealed that the relationship curdled so badly that some lawyers agreed to a pact where if one attorney was fired, the rest would quit in solidarity.
This spring, Tim Parlatore resigned from the legal team, also citing Epshteyn. The Trump lawyer said that Epshteyn made his life a lot more difficult in trying to do his job, particularly when it came to searching other Trump locations for documents. Epshteyn specifically didn't want Parlatore to search Bedminster, a Trump property in New Jersey, and Parlatore never knew why, he told CNN in an interview.
But according to one of the recent Trump sources, the latest fights with Trump surfaced because "Boris did not control him."
One of the things Findling was supposed to prevent was Fulton County prosecutors going after a sprawling racketeering indictment with many of Trump's allies, the report explained. It clearly didn't work.
Findling clashed with Epshteyn too.
“It was pretty well known,” one of the Rolling Stone sources said. Findling’s was out as of August and the Trump team is searching for yet another Atlanta lawyer.
