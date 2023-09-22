Donald Trump
Donald Trump's lawyers are still fighting to get their security clearance approved for the Mar-a-Lago documents case, a court status report revealed.

Buried in the update released last week is the nugget that the Trump legal team is still fighting to work through the process. Clearance approval can take months, particularly at the highest levels. The lawyer's self-reported details have to be checked, and interviews are conducted with those who can confirm the background.

On page 3 of the update, the text explains: "On September 13, 2023, the Government also made its first production of classified discovery, some of which may be viewed by counsel with interim clearances, and some of which requires counsel to have final clearances with additional necessary read-ins into various compartments."

The update went on to detail the materials that require clearance.

"This material includes classified documents that had been stored at Mar-a-Lago as well as other classified material generated or obtained in the Government’s investigation, including documents related to witness interviews such as reports and transcripts," the update states. "The Government anticipates making additional productions of classified discovery, which will include additional Jencks material, additional material related to witness interviews, and other documents obtained during the Government’s investigation."

