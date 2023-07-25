New court filings show Feds sought 8 search warrants in Trump classified docs case: report

The kids reportedly did not follow the officers' commands, which prompted Lundgren to handcuff a 14-year-old Black boy and put him in the backseat of a police cruiser, referring to him as the "first victim."

“There is two hundred of you roaming around, being a pack of animals,” Lundgren can be heard saying on a body camera recording. “It’s like a pack of wolves out there destroying the community ... you are not going to get away... I could tase you, I could bola wrap you, I could shoot you with a bean bag round. I could deploy a dog on you. I mean is this really how you are going to grow up and live your life, just f--- the police? ... Live a great life and show some respect. Because right now, you are the problem with our society. You are the problem with our country.”

The body camera also picked up the conversation the two officers had between themselves.

“How many of these kids you think are drinking Lean and s--t?” Lawrence said, referring to a drink made with prescription medication and soda. “So ghetto, so ghetto, so ghetto.”



Both officers also referred to the kids as “retarded.”

When Lundgren was interviewed by Internal Affairs in July of 2021, he admitted that his comments towards the boy “could leave a long-lasting effect on a 14-year-old."

Community organizer Sonia Lewis said the officers should have been disciplined more severely.

“People in the Black community have stressed for too long that training doesn’t deter this type of behavior,” Lewis said. “It’s a culture, it’s a norm of law enforcement. I would like to see suspensions unpaid. We need to hit them in the pockets. Too often when something really goes awry it hits the taxpayer in the pocket when huge settlements are paid out for wrongdoings by cops.”



She also slammed the officer for putting the boy in handcuffs.

“It’s one of those things that are long-lasting traumas,” Lewis said. “Handcuffing doesn’t solve anything. You detaining a child in handcuffs does more irreparable harm than good.”

“It shapes a narrative that there’s no value in me,” Lewis said. “If we tell a person long enough they are bad, they’ll believe they are bad.”

Read the full report at The Sacramento Bee.