New court filings show Feds sought 8 search warrants in Trump classified docs case: report

A new report from NBC News revealed there were eight search warrants and affidavits for the federal case against Donald Trump for taking documents from the White House.
Recently unsealed motions were revealed as part of ongoing litigation from media organizations to obtain information and access to the case. One motion filed in June with the federal court asked for the warrants and accompanying documents for the legal teams representing Trump and his valet Walt Nauta.
"In that motion, which was unsealed on Tuesday, prosecutors said they have not disclosed the contents or locations or devices sought by those search warrants publicly, and they asked the court to keep the details of those warrants under wraps," said NBC News.
One of those warrants was known because Trump's country club was searched last year. Trump released the information personally on his social media site. Prosecutors obtained information including photos during the search, but it was previously unknown if that happened as a result of a warrant.
The seven other search warrants don't mean that the FBI carried out seven separate searches, but that they were eyeing other locations..
"The government, accordingly, has never publicly revealed the existence of any of its search warrant applications, or even the number of warrants at issue; it sought a limited unsealing of the instant search warrant application only after the former President publicly revealed its existence," prosecutors said.