Trump bragged to friends he 'knew illicit details' about love life of French president from 'intelligence'

"Do you find a request for a special master, or review or filter documents is best done before they're reviewed or afterward?" Melber asked with a smirk.

"It would typically be a more common request if it were made at the front end rather than two weeks later when it seems the Department of Justice has already had an opportunity to perform that review, and this will be very interesting hearing on Thursday when Judge Cannon will have to grapple with the fact that this work has already been done, and she's being asked to appoint yet another person to take on this, at considerable government expense," said Murray.

She went on to say that it could be a delay tactic or a disorganized legal team, but the optics aren't good.

"If you're crazy like a fox, maybe that is exactly what you wanted to have occurred all along," Murray also said.

Melber went on to cite a New York Times piece that said Trump considers Attorney General Merrick Garland just another "federal foe" and not an independent lawyer for America.

"They don't have to accommodate anything that, in this case, the target of a search, or maybe someone to target of more things, but this is a special situation. Most potential defendants don't have Secret Service protection. Most aren't taking over the government again if he were to win. And that shouldn't corrupt the investigation," Melber said, before asking Murray how the DOJ should move forward on the documents scandal and the coup plots.

"So, I think it's difficult to represent a sitting or former president under the best of circumstances," she explained. "It's obviously a very delicate kind of situation for most lawyers. I think it's even more complicated when your client, who is the former president, is one who has clear ideas about how he should be represented and about what he is facing. And again, someone who often, throughout his presidency, did not seem to be able to draw a distinction between law and politics and rather conflated them."

Murray also explained that the flings when they were first turned over were such a joke that she had to ask them to be rewritten. The second filing was only slightly less of a political rant than before.

She noted, however, that serving as Trump's legal counsel isn't exactly a walk in the park.

"A lot of this is a group of people working under difficult circumstances. They're fighting a lot of fronts," she explained about Trump's many lawsuits, investigations and grand juries. "There are different prosecutions or possible theories of legal exposure, and they have to fight all of them, and they probably don't have the biggest team, maybe the best team, as you say, and they're doing it. I don't know what more to say than I would not want to be Donald Trump's lawyer, but apparently, Evan Corcoran does."

