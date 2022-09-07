Former CIA director worries what Trump has already done with the 'Top Secret' documents

Former CIA director John Brennan is worried about particular documents in Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago trove that make him even more nervous about the former president's possession of top secret information.

Trump has a tendency to brag and there is a general fear that he would reveal classified information in trying to impress someone, Brennan explained.

"It's clear that Donald Trump was always susceptible to flattery, and that's one of the things that foreign intelligence services do in terms of having individuals as she pointed out bumping up against him, and trying to get into his good graces so that he would then talk and basically show off in terms of what he might know or what he might have, which really worries me in terms of what he might have already done with those documents," Brennan explained to MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday.

"Did he show them to people down in Mar-a-Lago as a way to impress others?"

It was reported last month that a Russian-speaking woman pretending to be the heir to the Rothschild family fortune got into Mar-a-Lago. She was photographed with both Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). Luckily, Graham doesn't sit on any of the intelligence committees in the Senate.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Amy Coney-Barrett to rule on LGBTQ case whose anti-LGBTQ attorneys paid her 5 times for speaking engagements

Brennan explained that a damage assessment would walk through who was at Mar-a-Lago, who was in the room with the documents and how that could damage national intelligence.

See the full discussion with Wallace below or at this link.