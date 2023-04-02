The DOJ gets texts and emails about Trump from his assistant: report

The Washington Post report detailing new court documents that have found evidence of additional obstructions of justice also revealed that the Justice Department got its hands on key information.

According to the report: "authorities have another category of evidence that they consider particularly helpful as they construct events from last spring: emails and texts of Molly Michael, an assistant to the former president who followed him from the White House to Florida before she eventually left that job last year."

Those communications include emails and texts that describe the daily activities of Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Trump has spent his life refusing to put things in writing, like emails and texts, as a pre-emptive strike against litigation.

"As investigators piece together what happened in May and June of last year, they have been asking witnesses if Trump showed classified documents, including maps, to political donors," the report continued.

There were previous reports that a person working for Trump after the White House compiled a document that included two classified documents and messages from a pollster, book author, and religious leader, wrote Marcy Wheeler in Feb.

"The Trump attorneys discovered pages with classified markings in December while searching through boxes at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence," CNN reported. "The lawyers subsequently handed the materials over to the Justice Department. A Trump aide had previously copied those same pages onto a thumb drive and laptop, not realizing they were classified, sources said. The laptop, which belonged to an aide, who works for Save America PAC, and the thumb drive were also given to investigators in January."

The new report also cited Trump's attention to documents about Gen. Mark Milley, his former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Milley was quoted in books claiming that while serving in the administration, he had to reign in Trump. It infuriated the then-president, who claimed it was false and Milley was an "idiot."

It's unclear why Trump would snatch documents about Milley to take with him after leaving the White House.

Trump also took Roger Stone's clemency documents, which had a Secret document attached.