‘Planning to foment a coup’: Legal experts say Trump pressuring DOJ shows ‘intent to overthrow government’
Donald Trump (AFP)

Legal experts are cautiously weighing in on the bombshell news out of the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee and The New York Times revealing how the former president, Donald Trump, pressured top DOJ officials to declare the election "corrupt" and help him overturn it.

NBC News and MSNBC Legal Analyst Glenn Kirschner, a former fed prosecutor, calls Trump pressuring the DOJ "evidence of an intent to overthrow the government," and asks what more will it take for him to be indicted.

Constitutional law scholar, University Professor Emeritus at Harvard University Laurence Tribe says this is "part of a pattern showing Trump's criminal planning to foment a coup":

Noted attorney George Conway, who turned down a position of solicitor general in the Trump administration says Trump "should be prosecuted":

Law Professor and former Bush chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter:

Condé Nast Legal Affairs Editor Luke Zaleski sums it all up and concludes: "Trump is guilty. He tried to overthrow the government."