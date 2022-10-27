Trump’s lawyers and DOJ prosecutors spotted entering federal courthouse over ‘a secret dispute’: CNN

Lawyers for Donald Trump and prosecutors handling the seized materials from Mar-a-Lago were spotted heading into a sealed proceeding with Chief Judge Beryl Howell at the federal courthouse in D.C. on Thursday, in what CNN described as "a secret dispute."

According to CNN, the development is an indication that prosecutors are moving forward with the probe into classified materials Trump took to Mar-a-Lago from the White House at the end of his presidency.

"Though Trump’s challenges to the search and seizure of Mar-a-Lago in August have been before judges in Florida, a federal grand jury in Washington, DC, appears to be handling the criminal investigation into obstruction of justice and mishandling of records, including national security secrets," CNN's report stated.

"Close Trump adviser Kash Patel, who is designated to work with his records post-presidency, previously appeared before this grand jury two weeks ago and took the Fifth Amendment, declining to answer questions, another sign of prosecutors continuing to build their case," according to CNN.

CNN speculates that the development could be related to the DOJ's efforts to conduct another search at Mar-a-Lago.

Read the full report over at CNN.