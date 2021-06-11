Trump's DOJ subpoenaed info on 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses: Apple

More information is coming out about the Trump-era Department of Justice subpoenaing information on Democratic members of Congress.

"DOJ under Trump demanded metadata on 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses from Apple, the company said tonight. The Dept sent a broad request in February 2018 as part of its investigation that collected data on members of Congress, staffers and their families," CNN's Jim Scuitto reported Friday.

Zack Wittaker of TechCrunch reported further details.

"The grand jury subpoena sought metadata for 109 identifiers, specifically 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses. Apple said it assumes ISPs [Internet Service Providers] and other tech companies were also sent similar requests," Wittaker reported.

CNN is also reporting Microsoft received a subpoena in 2017.







