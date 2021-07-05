Trump wants to downplay the indictments — but 'these are serious cases': former ethics lawyer
During a segment on CNN this Monday, former White House ethics lawyer Norm Eisen referenced recent comments from former President Donald Trump, where he seemed to acknowledge facts surrounding New York prosecutors' case against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer.

During a rally in Florida on Saturday, he said that "every company" does "fringe benefits," but he slammed prosecutors for pursuing the charges, saying it is "reminiscent of a communist dictatorship targeting your political opponents."

"Never before has New York City and their prosecutors or perhaps any prosecutors criminally charged a company or a person for fringe benefits," Trump said. "Fringe benefits. Murders, OK; human trafficking, no problem. But fringe benefits, you can't do that."

Speaking on CNN, Eisen said despite Trump's attempt to downplay the charges, "we know these are serious cases."

"...it also adds to the evidence of [Trump's] own culpability, his growing risk," Eisen said. "This case is not just pointed at [Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg], not just pointed at the Trump Organization, but also at the man whose name is on that company."

