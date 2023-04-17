Trump attorneys worry judge might not let them question jurors in E. Jean Carroll case

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump have expressed concern that they cannot directly question an anonymous jury in a case brought by E. Jean Carroll, who said the former president defamed her after she accused him of rape.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, attorneys Joseph Tacopina and Alina Habba asked to be present during "all stages" of the jury selection process.

"It was unclear from this discussion whether counsel would be present during this jury selection process in the Jury Assembly Room, or would have any input into the Court's description of the case, or would have any input into the questions being asked, or would have their own opportunity to ask questions," the worried attorneys wrote.

They acknowledged that the judge "has discretion over how to conduct jury selection."

"[W]e submit that counsel should be involved at all stages of the jury selection process (even in the Jury Assembly Room)," the letter stated. "We also submit that counsel should have input into the Court's description of the case as well as into the questions asked of potential jurors in the Jury Assembly Room."

Kaplan has previously ruled that Trump's attorneys will not be provided the jurors' names. The judge noted that the law makes it "abundantly clear" that he has discretion in selecting jurors.

It was not immediately clear if Trump's attorneys could use the jury selection process to determine the identities of the potential jurors.

Read the letter below.