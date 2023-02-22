'Like a campaign rally': Trump to impose 'big show' on suffering East Palestine residents

A Fox Business report indicated that former President Donald Trump would treat residents of East Palestine, Ohio to something "like a campaign rally" while they are suffering from a noxious train derailment.

Before Trump's Wednesday visit, Fox Business host Stuart Varney and Fox News reporter Mike Tobin reflected on the former president's plans.

"He's going to put on a big show," Varney revealed. "It's going to be like a campaign rally."

"It probably will be something like that," Tobin agreed. "And you don't have to be Nostradamus to predict that he will make the statement that he would have handled it better."

Tobin revealed schools were closed in the town due to security for Trump's visit.

"The mayor of this town says he doesn't want this to become a political circus, and frankly, Stuart, it's a little late for that," the reporter concluded.

Watch the video from Fox Business at this link.