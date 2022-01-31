Trump and his 'fragile ego' slammed by conservative after 'one reckless statement after another'

Donald Trump's controversial weekend statements received harsh criticism from the editor of the National Review Online under the headline, "Trump's Continuing Disgrace."

"President Trump has already inflicted more than enough damage on the country simply because his fragile ego prevented him from acknowledging that he lost the 2020 election. But the January 6 Capitol riot, which followed months of him whipping supporters into a frenzy with his stolen election claims, did not teach him to be more responsible with his rhetoric. So he spent this past weekend making one reckless statement after another — consequences be damned," Philip Klein wrote.

Klein noted Trump's comments urging his supporters to take to the streets in Atlanta, New York, and Washington, DC if any of the prosecutors investigating him doing "anything wrong."

He also noted that Trump dangled pardons for Jan. 6 defendants.

"So, the overall message he communicated was that if people riot on his behalf, that he would have their back if reelected," Klein wrote.

"Trump topped things off with a statement issued on Sunday night once again falsely claiming that Mike Pence, as vice president, had the ability to change the outcome of the election. The statement ends, 'Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!' Trump isn’t using some of the more coded language of his Republican defenders, many of who deny there was an effort to overturn the election," he wrote. "Instead, Trump is explicitly stating that he believes Pence should have 'overturned the election.'"





Klein counseled it was time for Republicans to move on from Trump.

"No matter how much damage he causes to the country, Trump will never learn anything from the consequences of his actions. The only way to start to change things is for Republican voters pick somebody else in 2024 who does not behave like Trump. Until then, he is not going anywhere, and elected Republicans will remain too afraid to criticize him for fear of retribution should he return to power," he wrote.

