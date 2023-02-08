Trump proclaims Biden didn't save the economy — he did

Former President Donald Trump spoke out ahead of the State of the Union Address claiming that he created a "booming economy" that he handed President Joe Biden when he left office.

Citing numbers and figures taken from sources including Breitbart, the archives of the Trump White House and the Heritage Foundation, Trump's statement credits him with achievements including creating 7 million jobs.

In reality, though he may have created the jobs, he lost many of them as Trump's White House faced the COVID-19 pandemic.

There "were 3.1 million fewer jobs in December 2020 than in January 2017 when Trump took office," explained the Bureau of Labor Statistics, cited by The Balance.

Trump complained about the price of eggs, which have increased partly due to an outbreak of Avian Flu. The increase in the cost of eggs isn't quite as bad as it was in Dec. 2022, according to CNBC. In fact, the price is lower as of Feb. 6, 2023, than it was in March 30, 2020, under Donald Trump.